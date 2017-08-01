Mom arrested for street racing with unrestrained toddler in car, reaching 120 mph

A teen mom was arrested for driving about 120 miles per hour during a street race while her toddler was inside the car, according to police.

Kierra Beaty, 19, crashed when she hit a pole along Highway 310 in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, according to KDFW-TV.

Police said no one was seriously hurt in the crash, although Beaty had apparently hit speeds well over 100 miles per hour while racing.

Police found Beaty's 13-month-old son inside the car, along with three other passengers. The child was apparently not in a car seat.

After the incident, the boy was placed with his father, according to KDFW.

Beaty is being held at the Suzanne Lee Kays Detention Facility, facing charges related to child endangering and street racing.

Clint Davis is a reporter for the Scripps National Desk.