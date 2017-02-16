Officer fired over Facebook post

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Metro Nashville Police officer was fired over a Facebook post made last year on a police-involved shooting in Minnesota.

Officer Anthony Venable was decommissioned and assigned to desk duty last July. He was then terminated Wednesday following a disciplinary hearing.

In a post made from his personal profile, Venable referenced the police-involved shooting in Falcon Heights, Minnesota.

In the online conversation, he wrote, “Yeah. I would have done 5” - referring to the number of shots fired.

Chief Steve Anderson immediately directed that Venable be decommissioned.

His gun and badge were collected, and he did not return to street duty between July 7 and Wednesday. Venable had been with the police department for nine years.

Click here to read Chief Anderson's complete letter notifying Venable of the decision.