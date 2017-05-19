Milwaukee teen caught on video punching principal in the face

Flash Flood Watch issued May 19 at 3:21AM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Flash Flood Watch issued May 19 at 3:21AM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, Sequoyah
Flash Flood Watch issued May 18 at 1:13PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Police say the principal at the school suffered minor injuries.
TMJ4 has also learned the 14-year-old boy was a special needs student.
Marques Green has a daughter in 7th grade at the school and says he was shocked to see the video. He says he's worried about his daughter being around some of the other students at the school.
"The teachers are under a lot of pressure up here you know these kids are way more advanced than we were when we were growing up," Green said. "That is uncalled for and we need to as parents and as a community get more involved into these schools."
Police say the case is currently being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney.