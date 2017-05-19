Milwaukee teen caught on video punching principal in the face

A Milwaukee teenager was arrested after he allegedly punched his school principal in the face.

According to police, it happened May 12 at the Morse Middle School for the Gifted and Talented.

Video of the incident was sent to Milwaukee-based TMJ4 and it shows the principal speaking loudly to the 14-year-old student, before he punches her in the face.

The principal can be heard on the video asking the student "Do you understand that?"

"That's bold, but that's these kids nowadays," said Sekeena Allen, whose son is a 7th grader at Morse Middle School.

She said she believes it's a good school but she does notice a lot of bad behavior from students, like cursing loudly in the hallways.

"They can talk to their moms like that, their dads like that and their teacher is just another adult they have no respect for," Allen said.

Police say the principal at the school suffered minor injuries.

TMJ4 has also learned the 14-year-old boy was a special needs student.

Marques Green has a daughter in 7th grade at the school and says he was shocked to see the video. He says he's worried about his daughter being around some of the other students at the school.

"The teachers are under a lot of pressure up here you know these kids are way more advanced than we were when we were growing up," Green said. "That is uncalled for and we need to as parents and as a community get more involved into these schools."

Police say the case is currently being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney.