We can already tell this pup will be the world's greatest big brother.

On the very first day a 2-year-old baby girl arrived at her home.

It's the very first time this 2-day-old baby girl is arriving at her home and no one is more excited than Milo the chihuahua. But how will he react? Will he be gentle? Watch their heartwarming fist encounter in this precious clip!

Source: Milo the Chihuahua meets his baby sister by InsanelyMilo on Rumble