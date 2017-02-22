MillerCoors plans to bring back Zima malt beverage

Are you ready for “zomething different,” yet vaguely familiar? A familiar taste from the 1990s is headed back to a grocery store shelf near you, but it remains to be seen whether everyone will be "zelebrating."

Miller Coors is bringing back Zima, a clear malt alcoholic beverage that was equally praised and panned for its unorthodox taste.

According to Beer Business Daily, Zima will only be available for a limited time, but it’s not clear exactly when it will show up in stores.

Zima’s sales fizzled after an initially effective marketing campaign led many consumers to give it a taste — once.

It became the butt of jokes from the likes of David Letterman and even current late night hosts like Jimmy Kimmel still pile on. ("Some teenagers are reportedly drinking hand sanitizer to get drunk. Remember when Zima was the most embarrassing thing to drink?")

Question is, will Generation X’ers start feeling nostalgic and give the brew another chance? Or will millenials get on the Zima train this time around?

Alas, zome things can’t be zaved.

