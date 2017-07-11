Military plane crashes in Mississippi, killing several

A military plane carrying nine people crashed on Monday on the Sunflower-Leflore, Mississippi county line, killing five, the Jackson Clarion-Ledger reported.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Lee Smithson told the Clarion-Ledger that the C-130 went down around 6:15 p.m. local time. The area's coroner has been called to the scene, as officials look for other victims. The wreckage is said to be in a rural area with some vegetation.

Preliminary reports indicate the plane took off from a base in Millington, Tennessee. It is unknown which branch of military the plane belonged to.

Please join Deborah and me in praying for those hurting after this tragedy," Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant said in a statement. "Our men and women in uniform risk themselves every day to secure our freedom."

