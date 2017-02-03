Military acknowledges error in release of video from Yemen raid

CNN
2:47 PM, Feb 3, 2017

A new poll shows some voters don't think Muslims should be allowed to serve in the U.S. military. While Public Policy Polling found just under half of Republican voters thought Muslims should be allowed to serve, it also  found 32 percent  of the 505 Republican voters it sampled said Muslims shouldn't be in the military. The other 19 percent responded: "not sure." The majority of those in favor were John Kasich supporters. Donald Trump and Ted Cruz voters were less willing to see Muslims serve. In the wake of the Brussels attacks last week,  Cruz released a statement  to multiple news outlets saying, "We need to empower law enforcement to patrol and secure Muslim neighborhoods before they become radicalized." "What is important is that was not a lone wolf. That was not an isolated attack. It was radical Islamic terrorism. It was ISIS that has declared jihad that is waging war on us," Cruz  said to "CBS This Morning." Trump later told CNN  he supported Cruz's proposal. It certainly falls in line with the call Trump made after the San Bernardino attacks  to ban all Muslims  from entering the U.S. As of December 2015, there are  about 5,900 U.S. service members , both active-duty and reserve members, who self-identify as Muslim. ABC reported that number is most likely much higher since there were 400,000 service members who did not report their faith on their identification tags or in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System. This video includes clips from  ABC  and  U.S. Army  and images from Getty Images.

(CNN) -- The US military is scrambling to explain an embarrassing mix-up after it released video obtained from Sunday's raid in Yemen that turned out to have already been published online.

A military spokesman acknowledged it was released without having been thoroughly analyzed. The video was meant to demonstrate the value of the weekend raid whose stated aim was to recover key intelligence about al Qaeda. But the footage released Friday morning actually consisted of video that had been previously published by Al Qaeda itself online.

The video was pulled because "we didn't want to make it appear that we were trying to pass off old video," said US Central Command spokesman Col. John Thomas. The mistake was due "to our lack of having time to properly analyze it." Thomas was adamant there was no pressure to release anything.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top