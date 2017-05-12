Merriam-Webster's genius Trump trolling: 454,000 followers and counting

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 11 at 8:32PM CDT expiring May 11 at 9:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee

Flood Warning issued May 11 at 8:11PM CDT expiring May 14 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Muskogee

Flood Warning issued May 11 at 8:04PM CDT expiring May 13 at 7:55AM CDT in effect for: Nowata

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued May 11 at 6:54PM CDT expiring May 11 at 9:00PM CDT in effect for: Canadian, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Payne

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued May 11 at 6:44PM CDT expiring May 11 at 9:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner

Flash Flood Warning issued May 11 at 6:24PM CDT expiring May 11 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Noble

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued May 11 at 4:26PM CDT expiring May 11 at 9:00PM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Major, Noble, Payne

Flash Flood Watch issued May 11 at 3:46PM CDT expiring May 11 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued May 11 at 2:58PM CDT expiring May 11 at 9:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued May 11 at 2:46PM CDT expiring May 11 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Flood Warning issued May 11 at 2:28PM CDT expiring May 14 at 7:48PM CDT in effect for: Ottawa