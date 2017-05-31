Meet 2016 Spelling Bee co-champion Nihar Janga

Arielle Kass
5:15 PM, May 31, 2017
NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - MAY 26: Spellers Nihar Saireddy Janga (L) of Austin, Texas celebrates as Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar (R) of Painted Post, New York looks on after the finals of the 2016 Scripps National Spelling Bee May 26, 2016 in National Harbor, Maryland. Both spellers were declared co-champions at the end of the annual spelling competition. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong
On Thursday, the finalists of the Scripps National Spelling Bee will take the stage. There will be only one — err, maybe two (as there has been the last two years) champions.

But before the spellers take the stage, let's chat with Nihar Janga, one of the 2016 co-champions.

In case there was ever any doubt: Nihar really is the Greatest of All Time.

He wore a GOAT placard when spelling outside the ballroom earlier this week.

Nihar caught up with us about his experience a year after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

He said it was weird to meet so many famous people – like one of his inspirations, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. Nihar threw up Bryant’s signature move, an X with his arms, when he learned he was a winner.

“It was a really famous person I see every time on TV making awesome catched and I just ran up to him and hugged him,” Nihar said. “He was my best inspiration. I was so happy, I couldn’t even respond” when he asked how Nihar was feeling.

Nihar spent most of a day with Bryant, and watched him break a record on the sit-and-reach.

He also met neurosurgeons at New York’s Lenox Hill hospital, a job he’d like to have some day.

“You meet all these famous people,” he said. “It’s kind of weird. I knew they were famous, but they turned out just to be normal people.”

Nihar said it’s been great to be back at the Bee – he’s a lot more relaxed this year, now that he’s no longer competing.

And over the past year, he’s been glad to spend time with Jairam Hathwar, his co-champion.

“It’s awesome to spend the time with someone who has the same experience you do,” he said. “I’m really happy that I’m back here where I was before.”

