Police find cocaine stuffed inside Cookie Monster doll in Florida
Associated Press
1:38 PM, Jul 12, 2017
MARATHON, Fla. -- A stash of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie Monster doll has landed a Florida man in jail on a drug charge.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday that 39-year-old Camus McNair was arrested after a traffic stop in the Florida Keys involving a car with heavily tinted windows and an obscured license plate.
A deputy smelled marijuana odor after pulling over McNair's car, then searched a backpack in the car and found the Cookie Monster doll. The deputy noticed the doll seemed heavier than it should and a slit had been cut into it.
Authorities say about 11 ounces (300 grams) of cocaine was found inside the doll. McNair was jailed, with bail set at $7,000. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.