The internet is buzzing with rumors that McDonald's may stop selling its fruit-juice flavored Hi-C Orange Lavaburst drink.

The rumors started with what is said to be a leaked memo posted to the Reddit website. It says the beverage will be phased out beginning May 1.

A new Sprite TropicBerry drink will be added to McDonald's menu in July, nasdaq.com reports.

McDonald's has not formally announced whether it is discontinuing Hi-C Orange, which has been sold by the fast food chain for decades. It is a product of the Minute Maid division of the Coca-Cola company.

Sprite TropicBerry is also a Coca-Cola Company product.