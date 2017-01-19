--> KJRH Weather Traffic All Sections Weather + 7-Day Cameras Currents Weather Photos Weather Videos Weather Alert Day Storm Shield Weather Whys Winter Weather Alerts Closings Traffic + Gas Traffic News News + Local State Investigations Nation/World Photos Political Problem Solvers Most Wanted DecodeDC Obits Consumer + Don't Waste Your Money ShopSmart Recalls Lottery Science/Tech Angie's List Business Consumer Reports Auto Financial Fitness Zone Sports + OU Big Al's Rant OSU TU Thunder Photos Friday Night Live Entertainment + Celebrity TV Listings Weird What's on NBC Games, Comics Calendar Right This Minute The List Laff TV Let's Ask America Life + Home and Garden Food Did You See This? Health Parent Toolkit Horoscope Pets Dr. Oz Mr. Food Recipes Healthy Heart Video + Live Video Youtube Share Videos Marketplace + Winters Dental Medical Minute Access Tulsa Banking Job Guide Crown Office Furniture Flu About Us + Contact Us Scripps Spelling Bee Staff Contests KJRH Jobs Advertise With Us Tours News Releases Our Partners Support Current 47° Cloudy 3-Day Forecast HI: 62° LO: 45° HI: 66° LO: 44° HI: 65° LO: 46° Today's Forecast Traffic current alerts 1 More Traffic Sign In + Newsletters Watch Live Download our App Contests Sign Out + Newsletters Watch Live Download our App Contests Marine surprises girlfriend with homecoming proposal Mina Abgoon 12:06 AM, Jan 19, 2017 41 mins ago Share Article Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Show Caption Hide Caption Previous Next Coming home early wasn’t this Marine’s only surprise. Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a Marine coming home early not just to greet his girlfriend, Mandy. but to ask her an important question. Watch as Sgt. Trommer gets down on one knee and proposes to Mandy, who has no idea what’s coming and seems excited beyond belief. Share Article A Share A A A Share Article Read Full Story Inside Washington: Decode DC Blogs What really happens at the inauguration From Obama to Trump, from Mars to Venus Police brace for large protests at inauguration Around Tulsa Jury recommends life without parole for murderer Woman arrested in Mayes Co on 17 counts of abuse What does the leader of the EPA do?