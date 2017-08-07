CLINTON, Mo. - A man who shot and killed a Clinton, Missouri police officer during a traffic stop late Sunday night was still on the run Monday morning, a report from officials confirmed Monday morning.

Officer Gary Michael, 37, died from a gunshot wound after a traffic stop turned violent around 10:45 p.m. local time on Sunday.

The report from the Missouri Highway Patrol said the driver of a Dodge Nitro got out of the vehicle during the traffic stop and started shooting.

Michael returned fire, but the suspect managed to get back in the Nitro and drive away, crashing the car just two blocks west. Tactical teams have cordoned off the area around the crash as they work to locate the suspect.

Sergeant Bill Lowe of the Missouri Highway Patrol told Kansas City-based KSHB the traffic stop was in regard to a registration violation.

Sgt. Lowe said there's no dash cam or body cam video available of the incident.

Officer Michael, a local to the Clinton area, was in his first year on the Clinton police force.