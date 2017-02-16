Man with sexual car fetish arrested for taking four cars for joyride

A Michigan man who had previously told police that he had a sexual fetish involving cars was arrested Tuesday for taking four cars on early-morning joyrides earlier this month.

MLive reports that 26-year-old Jordan Haskins was arrested on Feb. 14 after he allegedly broke into the cars at a Saginaw, Michigan car dealership. According to police, Haskins drove the cars around the back lot area of the dealership and jumped them over hills.

Three of the cars Haskins broke into belonged to customers seeking repair. The fourth car belonged to the dealership. All of the vehicles suffered undisclosed damage.

Haskins has a history of taking joyrides — and then some. Haskins has told police in the past he has a “cranking” fetish — a process that involves removing spark plug wires in a car that causes it to “ride rough” which helps gratify him sexually.

Haskins has been caught masturbating in or near county-owned vehicles four times, most recently in November 2016.

Police don’t believe Haskins was “cranking” during his joyrides earlier this month.

Haskins was also a Republican candidate for a seat in the Michigan House of Representatives in 2014.

He’s currently being held in Saginaw County Jail on $40,000 bail.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

