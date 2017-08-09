Man taken into custody for murder of woman, 4-year-old girl

A 19-year-old man suspected in the murder of a woman and her 4-year-old daughter has been arrested in Texas, the Newton (Kansas) police department reported on Facebook.

Keith Lane Hawkins was taken into custody in Taylor, Texas after being caught in the victim's vehicle, according to the Newton police department's Facebook account.

Police said Alyssa Runyon, 24, and her 4-year-old daughter, Zaylynn Paz were found murdered in their home in Newton on Tuesday. Police used real-time tracking to follow Hawkins before he was apprehended at a family member's residence.

Hawkins was booked on charges of unauthorized use of vehicle, evading arrest and being a "fugitive from justice, out of state," according to Wichita-basd KWCH. He is expected to be extradited back to Kansas to face murder charges, according to KWCH.