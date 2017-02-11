Man sues Uber, blames app for wife's discovery of his cheating

A French man is suing Uber after an apparent bug in the app's software tipped his wife off to the fact that he was having an affair.

The man, who has not been identified, is seeking about $47 million in damages from the ride-sharing company, according to France's Le Figaro newspaper.

News reports indicate the man once used his wife's phone to access his Uber account in order to request a ride. He claims he logged off of the account on her phone but she continued to receive notifications about his subsequent trips.

The man's wife apparently became suspicious about some of the trips she was being notified of, which turned out to be visits to his mistress. The couple has since divorced.

The man's lawyer told the Agence France Presse that his client was a "victim of a bug in an application," according to Ireland's TheJournal.ie.

Other people have apparently been victims of the same bug, having their private ride history revealed to other users, according to Le Figaro's initial report on the lawsuit. Uber did not comment on the details of the lawsuit.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.