Man struck by lightning while giving speech at daughter's wedding

"And just as I told my new son-in-law, 'You're a lucky guy' — boom," he said.
Nadeau said he saw his hand light up when it happened.
"I had the microphone ... and my hand just lit up and I saw the spark," Nadeau told CBC this week. "And I'm looking at my hand and it's all flared up … It was like I was holding a lightning bolt in my hand, it was amazing."
He said his family thought he had been killed but when they realized he was fine, the wedding continued after about a 30-minute rain delay.