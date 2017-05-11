Ohio man shoots self in genitals while getting out of car

An Ohio man was treated for serious injuries after he apparently shot himself in the genitals while getting out of his car.

Murad Hamedallah is expected to recover after the unfortunate incident which happened May 7 in Toledo, according to WTOL-TV.

A witness called 911 after reportedly hearing Hamedallah screaming that he had been shot.

When emergency responders arrived, they discovered Hamedallah had a single gunshot wound that had gone through his penis and thigh before going through the driver's seat of his car.

