Man plays video game with loaded gun on his lap; It fires into neighbor's apartment

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A man playing the video game, Call of Duty, had a loaded AR-15 in his lap, and according to police, the gun somehow discharged firing a shot through his wall and into a neighbor's apartment.

The man's 75-year-old neighbor said she felt lucky to be alive.

Officials with the Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Police Department said her neighbor's enthusiasm over the game "Call of Duty" could have led to a fatal shooting.

"There's part of the bullet," said the woman who asked that we not show her face.

She was happy to display what was left of the high-powered round that pierced her apartment wall.

"Well, it was scary. I found the hole in the wall. It was just dangerous," she said.

Murfreesboro police were called to investigate and found that her neighbor 21-year-old Jacob Aaron Curtis was playing the video game Call of Duty at the time of the shooting.

"It's an interactive warfare game that's very popular," said Murfreesboro Police Sgt. Kyle Evans.

The problem was what he was holding during the game.

"A gun very similar to this was in his lap while playing Call of Duty and resulted in a discharge into a neighbor's apartment," said Sgt. Evans.

Yes, police said Curtis was playing Call of Duty with a loaded AR-15 in his lap. It wasn't clear how the gun fired.

However, police said: "While playing the game Mr. Curtis stated that he got into the game and the rifle accidentally went off."

The bullet went low -- and very narrowly missed his neighbors pet.

"Yeah, it could have killed my dog. He's my best friend," said the neighbor.

Sgt. Evans said an AR-15 round can do a lot of damage.

"It has potential for devastating consequences."

Police said it's lucky no one was injured or killed by the round.

Curtis was charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Curtis legally owns the gun. Police said his case is a good example of how important it is to responsibly handle all weapons.