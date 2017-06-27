Man makes his way into pub seconds after being hit by bus

If anyone ever needed a beer, it’s Simon Smith.

Smith was walking down the street in Reading, England on Saturday when he was struck from behind by an out-of-control bus — and immediately got up made his way into a nearby pub.

Smith was thrown at least 20 feet by the bus, but miraculously avoided being run over. According to the BBC, he only suffered bruising from the accident.

No arrests were made following the incident. Reading Buses called the situation an “awful incident” and says they are investigating internally. The bus driver has been taken off the road, pending an investigation.

CCTV video from the scene shows Smith get to his feet just seconds after the accident and make his way into The Purple Turtle Bar. Get Reading reports that Smith was later transported to the hospital.

Warning: The video below contains images that some may consider graphic.

