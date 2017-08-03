Man arrested for walking naked twice in one day

A man in Lawrence, Kansas was arrested for walking naked through the streets twice in the same day.

According to a statement from Lawrence police, officers found the 34-year-old man walking nude in downtown Lawrence at about 2 p.m. local time Sunday. He was taken into custody and cited for indecent exposure.

About two hours later, Lawrence police received another call from a taxi service about a man who was picked up from the Douglas County Jail. The driver said the man couldn't pay for the fare and when he arrived at his destination he took off his clothes and left the vehicle.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they found the same man nude. He was arrested and taken to the Douglas County Jail again.

An investigator later identified the suspect as 34-year-old Lawrence resident Christopher Steven Carlson.

Waiter Zach Ramaley noticed Carlson walking down the street naked on Sunday while working the lunch tables at Zen Zero.

"I didn't see his lower half because of the way you could see out the window," he explained. "I said, 'This guy is walking around shirtless.' Then I caught through the corner of my eye that he is not shirtless."

After realizing Carlson was naked, Ramaley said he and other customers couldn't believe the scene.

"There was a couple families on college visits that came in from outside of town asking if it was normal," he explained. "He just was dead straight looking forward like he was going somewhere. It was crazy. He looked determined to make some sort of point."

Ground Transportation Services driver Matt Stockdale was the one who picked up Carlson at Douglas County Jail after the first arrest on Sunday.

Stockdale said Carlson did not tell him why he was there and the two engaged in light conversation.

"He seemed okay," Stockdale explained. "He talked to me. He carried on a small conversation with me."

After driving to downtown Lawrence, Stockdale said Carlson failed to pay the $11 fare.

"That's when he proceeded to get out of the taxi cab, take off his clothing and start walking down Massachusetts Street," he explained. "I've been with the company for two months now. That's the weirdest thing I've seen."

Stockdale quickly called police and learned of Carlson's previous arrest.

"When I was talking to the cop, he was laughing. He goes, 'Oh, I arrested him four hours ago,'" he said.

After seeing a picture posted to Facebook and telling other friends of the strange tale, Stockdale said the Sunday incident would be tough to forget.

"I don't want to remember this for as long as I can remember but I know it's going to be in my head for a while," he explained.

Carlson was issued a notice to appear in court for indecent exposure and theft of services.

He faces a fine of at least $500 and up to six months in jail.