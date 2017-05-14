Man accused of defecating on church steps while eating strawberries

Fair
Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania police were called to a church on Wednesday after reports of a man sitting on the steps of the church without his pants, the Times Leader reported.
When police arrived at the scene, they found that 47-year-old James Robert Russell had defecated on the church's steps. They also found half-eaten strawberries.
When police questioned Russell, they found him carrying a a blue bag and blue milk crate, eating strawberries. Police said that Russell couldn't focus while officers questioned the man.
Russell was criminally charged for Wednesday's incident.