Mail carrier arrested for feeding dog meatball filled with nails

Associated Press
12:54 PM, Jun 2, 2017

NEW HOPE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama mail carrier has been charged after authorities say she fed at least one dog meatballs that contained nails.

AL.com reports that 47-year-old Susanna Dawn Burhans was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

The U.S. Postal Service worker was arrested after a joint investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Postal Service determined she fed the nail-laced meatballs to at least one dog in New Hope.

Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Salomonsky says the investigation began with a complaint nearly two weeks ago, but at least one other resident has filed a complaint.

Further details haven’t been released. It’s unclear if Burhans has an attorney.

She was released from the Madison County Jail after posting $2,500 bail Thursday.

