Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes South America

The USGS reports that a Magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the Chilean coast on Monday, near Valparaiso, Chile. The strike hit 25 miles west of Valparaiso.

Originally, the USGS reported that the earthquake was a Magnitude 7.1. Reports of shaking came from towns further inland, including Santiago, the nation's capital and largest city.

In the hours after the quake, 10 aftershocks struck Chile. Scientists said they expect aftershocks to continue through Monday evening.

According to CNN Chile, parts of Chile were without power. The airport in Santiago also had some minor damage.

Despite being a costal earthquake, there are no tsunami advisories for the Pacific coast.