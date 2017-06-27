Lockdown reported at military installation in Alabama

The Redstone Arsenal military installation in Huntsville, Ala. has been placed on lockdown, according to the installation's official Twitter account.

The base's official Twitter account reported there is a possible active shooter. There were reports of a shooter at Building 5301, the aviation and missile command building, at the post's Sparkman Center, Army spokeswoman Kim Hanson told CNN.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

Huntsville-based WAFF-TV reported the installation had an active shooter training exercise scheduled for this week but the station reported Tuesday's incident was not related.

Redstone Arsenal spokesperson Christopher Colster told AL.com that he was not aware of any reported injuries but that the location of the incident has not been determined. An ambulance has been sent to the facility, CNN reported.

The post has more than 40,000 employees working throughout a 30,000-acre facility, according to AL.com.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.