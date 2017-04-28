Surprises highlight 1st round of the NFL Draft

Justin Boggs
6:01 PM, Apr 27, 2017
2 hours ago

The Rocky statue stands in view of the stage being constructed for the upcoming 2017 NFL football draft on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Copyright Associated Press

Shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, the worst NFL team in 2016 got to make the first selection of the NFL Draft as the Cleveland Browns selected Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.

While Garrett's selection was largely expected, much of what transpired on Thursday was unexpected. Most notably, the Chicago Bears traded up to the No. 2 selection to pick Mitchell Trubisky, a quarterback out of North Carolina. 

"I didn't see that coming at all," Trubisky said during an interview on the NFL Network. "It was a mystery, the last few weeks have been crazy. I am happy to be a Chicago Bear."

NFL Draft: Picks 1 through 32

Another big question was the status of Gareon Conley, the corner back from Ohio State who earlier in the week was accused of rape in a Cleveland hotel. All 32 teams in the NFL called Conley to respond to the allegations, his agent said.

Even though it appears his stock took a hit, he managed to be selected by Oakland at No. 24 overall. 

Another huge surprise in Thursday's first round was Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis being selected at No. 5 overall. Many had Davis going late in the first round, or at some point in the second round. 

Those experts were wrong. 

Conley has not been charged of any crimes despite the allegations.

There were a total of 32 draft selections Thursday. Rounds 2 through 7 will be on Friday and Saturday. 

Here is a list of how teams picked on Thursday;

1. Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. Chicago Bears from San Francisco 49ers - Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
3. San Francisco 49ers from Chicago Bears - Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
4. Jacksonville Jaguars - Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
5. Tennessee Titans from Los Angeles Rams - Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
6. New York Jets - Jamal Adams, S, LSU
7. Los Angeles Chargers - Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
8. Carolina Panthers - Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
9. Cincinnati Bengals - John Ross, WR, Washington
10. Buffalo Bills - Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
11. New Orleans Saints - Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
12. Houston Texans from Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles - Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
13. Arizona Cardinals - Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
14. Philadelphia Eagles from Minnesota Vikings - Derek Barnett, DL, Tennessee
15. Indianapolis Colts - Malik Hooker, CB, Ohio State
16. Baltimore Ravens, - Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
17. Washington Redskins - Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
18. Tennessee Titans - Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - OJ Howard, TE, Alabama
20. Denver Broncos - Garett Bolles, OL, Utah
21. Detroit Lions - Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
22. Miami Dolphins - Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
23. New York Giants - Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss
24. Oakland Raiders - Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
25. Cleveland Browns from Houston - Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
26. Atlanta from Seattle - Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
27. Buffalo from Kansas City Chiefs - Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
28. Dallas Cowboys - Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
29. Cleveland Browns from Green Bay Packers - David Njoku, TE, Miami
30. Pittsburgh Steelers - TJ Watt, LB, Wisconsin
31. San Francisco from Atlanta Falcons - Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
32. New Orleans Saints from New England Patriots - Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top