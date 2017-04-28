Surprises highlight 1st round of the NFL Draft

Shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, the worst NFL team in 2016 got to make the first selection of the NFL Draft as the Cleveland Browns selected Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.

While Garrett's selection was largely expected, much of what transpired on Thursday was unexpected. Most notably, the Chicago Bears traded up to the No. 2 selection to pick Mitchell Trubisky, a quarterback out of North Carolina.

"I didn't see that coming at all," Trubisky said during an interview on the NFL Network. "It was a mystery, the last few weeks have been crazy. I am happy to be a Chicago Bear."

NFL Draft: Picks 1 through 32

Another big question was the status of Gareon Conley, the corner back from Ohio State who earlier in the week was accused of rape in a Cleveland hotel. All 32 teams in the NFL called Conley to respond to the allegations, his agent said.

Even though it appears his stock took a hit, he managed to be selected by Oakland at No. 24 overall.

Another huge surprise in Thursday's first round was Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis being selected at No. 5 overall. Many had Davis going late in the first round, or at some point in the second round.

Those experts were wrong.

Conley has not been charged of any crimes despite the allegations.

There were a total of 32 draft selections Thursday. Rounds 2 through 7 will be on Friday and Saturday.

Here is a list of how teams picked on Thursday;

1. Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. Chicago Bears from San Francisco 49ers - Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

3. San Francisco 49ers from Chicago Bears - Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

4. Jacksonville Jaguars - Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

5. Tennessee Titans from Los Angeles Rams - Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

6. New York Jets - Jamal Adams, S, LSU

7. Los Angeles Chargers - Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

8. Carolina Panthers - Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

9. Cincinnati Bengals - John Ross, WR, Washington

10. Buffalo Bills - Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

11. New Orleans Saints - Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

12. Houston Texans from Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles - Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

13. Arizona Cardinals - Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

14. Philadelphia Eagles from Minnesota Vikings - Derek Barnett, DL, Tennessee

15. Indianapolis Colts - Malik Hooker, CB, Ohio State

16. Baltimore Ravens, - Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

17. Washington Redskins - Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

18. Tennessee Titans - Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - OJ Howard, TE, Alabama

20. Denver Broncos - Garett Bolles, OL, Utah

21. Detroit Lions - Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

22. Miami Dolphins - Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

23. New York Giants - Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss

24. Oakland Raiders - Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

25. Cleveland Browns from Houston - Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

26. Atlanta from Seattle - Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA

27. Buffalo from Kansas City Chiefs - Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

28. Dallas Cowboys - Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

29. Cleveland Browns from Green Bay Packers - David Njoku, TE, Miami

30. Pittsburgh Steelers - TJ Watt, LB, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco from Atlanta Falcons - Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

32. New Orleans Saints from New England Patriots - Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin