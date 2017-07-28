Literally no one wants to be the mayor of this small Michigan town

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - Tuesday was the deadline to file for mayor in South Lyon, Michigan and it past with no one interested in the job.

Currently, the November ballot is empty for the mayoral race in South Lyon and the current mayor said he has pretty good idea as to why.

"We've had some past history and up to where we are now, there's been a cantankerous group of people on the city council that don't get along. I feel like I've been a circus leader,” said South Lyon Mayor John Galeas.

Galeas said he doesn’t want the job anymore because of the negativity.

He isn’t slinging mud on anyone in particular, but he said enough was enough.

"It's gotten so negative, with so many people calling each other names, it just goes back and forth like a ping pong ball, it's so much against how I am, I finally said I can't do it anymore,” said Galeas.

Apparently no one else wants to either.



"I can't believe that!” said South Lyon voter, Verna Stabler,



"I knew there was some tension with different members but I didn't know that nobody was running,” said South Lyon voter, Sandy Kopacz.

It’s possible a write in candidate could win the election in November, with enough votes.

"We just came in from a trip in Alaska where no one wanted to run for mayor and they elected a cat,” said Kopacz.



"I don't think that will happen here, but that's an option.” she said.

Mayor Galeas hopes this is a wakeup call about the current situation.

"I just can't do it anymore, I still love the people in South Lyon, I'm still going to be here, I'm not going no where,” said Galeas.

According to the city clerk, if a write in candidate doesn’t win, the city council will have to appoint a new mayor.

The election is in November.