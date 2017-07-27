LISTEN: Thomas Rhett drops sneak peek of new song

Heat Advisory issued July 27 at 3:13PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah
If you just couldn't wait to hear new music from Thomas Rhett there is some good news. The country star dropped a preview of his new track Thursday morning on social media.
Rhett has been in the studio working on music for his third studio album. The new song is titled "Unforgettable". It comes as Rhett gets ready to kick off his first major headlining tour tiled "Home Team".
This is the second track released from his new album. It comes on the heels of his duet with Maren Morris on "Craving You".
The album titled "Life Changes" comes out September 8 with pre-orders starting this Friday.