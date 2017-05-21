Some Notre Dame students walk out during Vice President Mike Pence's commencement speech

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A group of graduating Notre Dame students walked out during Vice President Mike Pence's commencement address on Sunday.
Vice President Mike Pence received applause as he walked into the University of Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.
Pence walked next to Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins as Sunday's ceremony started in the university's football stadium. Pence gave the commencement address and received an honorary degree.
The students who walked out during the vice president's speech gathered before the ceremony at the university's main entrance. The students cited Pence's policies as Indiana's governor including his 2015 religious-objections law as their reasoning for protest.
We Stand For, a coalition of students at Notre Dame, Holy Cross and Saint Mary’s College, posted videos of the protest on Facebook and Twitter. The group says it stands up “for human dignity, respect and justice."