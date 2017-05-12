Lance Armstrong takes to Instagram to prove he isn't dead

Alex Hider
5:57 PM, May 12, 2017

PARIS, FRANCE- JULY 25: Lance Armstrong of the USA riding for the US Postal Service team presented by Berry Floor, shows six fingers representing his six consecutive Tour de France victorys, before the start of Stage 20 of the Tour de France between Montereau and The Champs Elysees on July 25, 2004 in Paris, France.(Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images).

Robert Laberge
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong took to Instagram on Friday to refute false reports that he had passed away.

An outlet calling itself “USA News” pronounced Armstrong dead on Wednesday, claiming the cyclist had secretly been battling Stage IV colon cancer. Though obviously untrue, the fabricated news story began jumping around on social media and eventually went viral.

On Friday, Armstrong took to Instagram to prove he was alive and well, posting a video of himself reading the fake news story.

“‘The rumors of my death are greatly exaggerated." - Mark Twain,’” his caption read.

See Armstrong’s post below.

 

 

"The rumors of my death are greatly exaggerated." - Mark Twain

A post shared by Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) on

 

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top