Lance Armstrong takes to Instagram to prove he isn't dead

Flood Warning issued May 12 at 2:23PM CDT expiring May 13 at 11:30PM CDT in effect for: Rogers, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued May 12 at 2:23PM CDT expiring May 15 at 3:10PM CDT in effect for: Ottawa

Flood Warning issued May 12 at 2:23PM CDT expiring May 13 at 1:30PM CDT in effect for: Osage, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued May 12 at 2:23PM CDT expiring May 17 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Muskogee

Flood Warning issued May 12 at 7:59AM CDT expiring May 13 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Nowata