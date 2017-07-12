Massive 400-acre California fire threatens homes; shuts down major interstate

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV)- A 400-acre fire threatened homes and prompted the mandatory evacuation of Alpine, California residents near Interstate 8 and Old Highway 80 Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze first reported at 2 p.m. prompted the temporary closure of I-8 in both directions between in Alpine, according to the California Highway Patrol.

By 4:55 p.m., the fire's forward rate of spread had stopped, Cal Fire tweeted. Westbound I-8 reopened but eastbound I-8 remained closed amid heavy traffic. CHP reopened the left lane of eastbound I-8 at Lake Jennings Parkway at 7 p.m.

Cal Fire reports the cause of the fire was related to carbon particles from a vehicle's exhaust.

Three firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze, two with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries, according to Cal Fire. The two firefighters with moderate injuries were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for 15000 Viewside Lane in Alpine, though structures are no longer threatened. An evacuation warning was sent to residents of Flinn Springs near Flinn Springs Road and Old Highway 80.

Residents can call 2-1-1 for updated information on the fire.

Mandatory evacuations for the areas of View Side Ln., Alpine are in effect. pic.twitter.com/OWUhn7tUQO — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 11, 2017

