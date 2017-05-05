Kentucky Derby: 13 facts to know about horse racing's Super Bowl

Fair
The Kentucky Derby is horse racing's Super Bowl and one of America's oldest sporting events. Learn some facts about the Run for the Roses that will make you sound smart at a Derby party.
Nyquist #13, ridden by Mario Gutierrez, and Gun Runner #5, ridden by Florent Geroux, come out of the fourth turn during the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Kentucky Derby is horse racing's premier event and it's also one of America's most beloved sporting traditions.
More than 142 years of tradition makes for plenty of interesting facts.
From the crazy hats to the mint julep to the race itself, check out our video above to learn 13 facts about the Run for the Roses that will make you sound smart at a Derby-watching party.
