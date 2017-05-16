Katy Perry will be a judge on the new 'American Idol' reboot

Pop superstar Katy Perry will serve as a judge on a reboot of "American Idol" this fall, ABC announced Tuesday.

Perry, whose next album is slated for release on June 9, has been nominated for 12 Grammy Awards, hosted the Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show and sold more than 100 million records in her career.

“I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” Perry said according to a press release. “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough - from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

In its first 15 seasons on Fox, American Idol usually featured three judges. It’s not known who will join Perry as jurists. Ryan Seacrest is expected to return in his role has the show’s host.