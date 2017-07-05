Katy Perry ad pulled after she told dog to 'chase koalas'

Alex Hider
3:34 PM, Jul 5, 2017
Katy Perry's latest commercial was supposed to promote her upcoming tour in Australia. But because of a line at the end, all the talk has been about animal abuse.  Perry said to her dog, "Let's go chase some koalas." Though the line was likely a joke, dog attacks are actually one of the  biggest threats  koalas face. In Queensland alone, over 100 koalas are killed by dogs every year.   The Australian Koala Foundation says a koala's internal organs are  especially vulnerable  to dog bites.  An Australian wildlife vet took issue with the ad, telling  The Courier-Mail  it was "inappropriate on so many levels." And as criticism on social media grew, the company sponsoring the commercial decided to remove the koala line.  SEE MORE: Music Keeps The Mind Sharp — Even If You're An Animal In A Zoo Perry's faced heat from animal advocates before. PETA called her out in 2013 for using animals in her  "Roar" music video . The group argued filming animals outside their natural environments traumatizes them.

CARSON, CA - MAY 13: Katy Perry performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Rich Fury
A chain of Australian department stores has pulled a series of advertisements featuring Katy Perry after outraged veterinarians criticized the pop singer for telling her dog to “chase some koalas” in the videos.

A spokesman for Myer department stores told the Courier-Mail in Brisbane, Australia that they are removing the “material which references koalas” from the advertisement.

Perry, whose “Witness” tour will hit Australia later this month, appeared in an ad for Myer alongside her teacup poodle, Nugget. At the end of the ad, Perry tells Nugget, “Let’s go chase some Koalas!”

The comments angered veterinarians and animal rights activists in Australia

“Koalas attacked by dogs is one of their biggest threats and primary reasons for presenting to wildlife hospitals across Australia,” Gold Coast wildlife vet Claire Madden told the Courier Mail.

The Courier Mail reports that 110 koalas are killed each year in just the Australian state of Queensland.

