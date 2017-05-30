Kathy Griffin poses with bloodied, served Donald Trump head

Comedienne Kathy Griffin took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to defend her decision to participate in a photo shoot while holding a bloodied, severed head that resembled that of President Donald Trump.



TMZ originally reported that photographer Tyler Shields took photos of Griffin holding the severed head early Tuesday afternoon. Hours later, Griffin a video clip from the session.



Griffin went on to say that she did not condone violence toward the President or against any other group.



“I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief,” Griffin said.

1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his...wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker. pic.twitter.com/eKqr44NOl6 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017



Shields also tweeted a short video clip from the shoot, as well as a behind the scenes video from YouTube.



“We have to move to Mexico today, because we’re going to go to prison,” Griffin jokes at one point the video. “We’re not going to survive this.”





Shields’ work often uses themes of violence and blood. One of his projects involved drawing vials of blood from 20 celebrities.

Rapper Snoop Dogg faced criticism earlier this year when he appeared to shoot a Donald Trump parody clown in the music video for “Lavender.”

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.