Justin Bieber banned from playing in Beijing

Justin Bieber won't be hitting the stage in Beijing anytime soon.

The Canadian pop singer has been banned from performing in the Chinese capital for "bad behavior," according to a statement from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture in response to fans asking about the cancellation.

"His series of misbehaviors while living abroad and during his performances in China has caused public resentment," said the statement dated July 18. "To regulate the domestic entertainment market and purify its environment, we find it inappropriate to bring in performers with bad behaviors."

The 23-year-old singer is currently on his third world tour, with Asian dates in Japan, India, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.

Bieber's official website does not show any scheduled tour dates in mainland China. But there appears to be some confusion about a possible stop in Shanghai.

CNN called a Chinese ticketing website that is selling tickets for two Bieber concerts scheduled on September 16 in Beijing and September 23 in Shanghai. A website staffer was not aware of the Beijing government's decision but said it will refund in full if the approval doesn't come through.

A source at the Shanghai cultural authority, which approves concerts in that city, told CNN that it was unlikely that Shanghai would allow Bieber to perform there, given the decision Beijing has already made.

Bieber is no stranger to controversy, after denying reports for groping and spitting on fans, pleading guilty for illegally street racing and for recently not knowing the Spanish words to his latest hit "Despacito."

He also made headlines for his May concert in Mumbai. Four million dollars were invested for Bieber's first show in India that drew tens of thousands, according to the promoter.

"We haven't cut corners on this show," said Arjun Jain, Managing Director of White Fox India. "In terms of ticketed events, this is the biggest show not only for my company, but in the history of India. ... Everything he's wanted we've made it available, except for a few things that weren't available for which we got substitutes.

China has blacklisted musicians reportedly due to their meeting up and tweeting about exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, but not for "bad behavior." Those allegedly blacklisted include Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Linkin Park and Bjork.