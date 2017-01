Dylann Roof, the man convicted of killing nine people at a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina, has been sentenced to death.

A jury decided Roof's fate after just three hours of deliberation.

Roof, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, stated throughout his trial that he was not sorry for his actions.

According to CNN, Roof is just the fourth person to receive the federal death penalty since it was reinstated in 1988.

More on this as it develops.