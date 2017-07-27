June Foray, voice of Rocky the Flying Squirrel, Looney Tunes' Granny, dies at 99

June Foray, dubbed the "First Lady" of voice acting, has died at the age of 99.

In a career that spanned more than 70 years, Foray provided the voices for dozens of animated characters, including some of the most beloved in cartoon history.

Her most iconic role was as Rocky the Flying Squirrel of "The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show." In that classic series, she also voiced the evil Natasha Fatale, as well as Dudley Do-Right's love interest Nell Fenwick.

Foray also lent her voice to some classic Looney Tunes characters, including Granny, from the Sylvester and Tweety cartoons, and Witch Hazel.

She provided the innocent, high-pitched voice of Cindy Lou Who in 1966's beloved "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

Disney fans will recognize her work from 1998's "Mulan," in which she voiced Mulan's grandmother Fa. She also did voice work in Disney classics "Cinderella" and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit."

Foray's death was announced by a family friend on Facebook. Read his post about her passing below.

