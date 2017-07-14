Judge expands travel ban familial exemptions

A federal judge in Hawaii has expanded the Trump administration's list of family relationships needed by people seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries to avoid a travel ban.

U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson ruled Thursday that the travel ban exemptions should include grandparents, grandchildren, uncles, aunts and other relatives.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month exempted visa applicants from the ban if they can prove a "bona fide" relationship with a U.S. citizen or entity.

President Donald Trump's administration said a bona fide relationship would be a parent, spouse, fiance, son, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling already in the U.S.

Hawaii filed a renewed request to expand the list.

Watson says grandparents are the "epitome" of close family members.