Journalist claims GOP congressional candidate 'body slammed' him on eve of election

Ben Jacobs, a US-based reporter for the UK's Guardian, says that GOP congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him on the eve of a special election in Montana. The incident took place on Wednesday in Bozeman, Montana.

Jacobs said that the alleged body slam caused his glasses to be broken.

Audio released by the Guardian indicated that Jacobs was asking Gianforte a question about health care, the alleged incident took place.

“I’m sick and tired of you guys,” Gianforte said. “The last guy who came here did the same thing. Get the hell out of here. Get the hell out of here. The last guy did the same thing. Are you with the Guardian?”

The Bozeman Chronicle reported that law enforcement is investigating the incident. The paper added that Jacobs was being evaluated by EMS crews.

Gianforte left the scene without commenting to reporters.

Gianforte is set to square off against Democrat Rob Quist for Montana's only U.S. House seat in a special election tomorrow. The opening was made possible when former Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke took a spot in the President Trump administration.

Polling indicates Thursday's election could be tight, despite Montana's long history of electing Republican candidates.