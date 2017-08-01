Jordan repeals rule that let rapists go free if they married victim

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan's parliament has repealed a provision in its penal code that allowed a rapist to escape punishment if he married his victim.

Cheers erupted from the spectators' gallery as legislators narrowly voted on Tuesday to scrap controversial Article 308.

The vote came after an emotional debate in which some lawmakers argued that an amended version of the clause was needed to protect rape victims against social stigma by giving them the marriage option.

Jordan's government had backed repeal. Jordan joins Tunisia, Morocco and Egypt which have canceled "marry the rapist" clauses over the years.