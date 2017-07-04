Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo retain crowns at hot dog eating contest

Chestnut broke record with 72 hot dogs in 10 min.

1:10 PM, Jul 4, 2017
Current men's champion Joey Chestnut, of San Jose, Calif., holds a tray of hot dogs during the weigh-in for the 2017 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn Borough Hall, in New York, Monday, July 3, 2017.

Current women's champion Miki Sudo, of Las Vegas, holds her championship belt during the weigh-in for the 2017 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn Borough Hall, in New York, Monday, July 3, 2017.

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut continues his reign as the chowing champion at the annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest at Nathan's Famous in New York.

The San Jose, California, man beat his own record to log a 10th win. He downed 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Tuesday, besting Carmen Cincotti, who ate 62.

Chestnut downed 70 franks and buns in 10 minutes last year, topping his record at the time and taking back the title from Matt "The Megatoad" Stonie. Stonie came in third on Tuesday, with 48 franks and buns.

Chestnut said at Monday's pre-contest weigh-in that he models his training after marathoners, slowly building up to eating more and more franks as the contest approaches.

In the women's competition, Miki Sudo has notched a fourth-time win.

The Las Vegas woman ate 41 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win her fourth straight title Tuesday. She beat Michelle Lesco, who downed 32 franks and buns. Women's record-holder Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas came in third with 30.

Thomas holds the women's record for the contest, at 45 dogs and buns.

Thousands of people — many wearing hot-dog-shaped hats — gathered on Coney Island's famed boardwalk for the contest.

