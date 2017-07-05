Jobs that are maintaining their pay increase

Annie Taylor
3:16 PM, Jul 5, 2017
Pete Burd
Mark Wilson
Copyright Getty Images

For the first time in three years many workers have lost their overall purchasing power, despite them getting a raise. However, there are a few jobs that are maintaining their above average pay increase.

A barista is one of those jobs. The pay has increased nearly 8% in the past year according to new findings from Glassdoor. That pay increase made the annual median salary almost $30,000.

The job of a customer service manager has increased in value too. Their median annual salary is $54,054, which is up 6.4 percent.

Although, robots might take over the world one day, maintenance workers are still in high demand. Their median salary has increased almost 5% to $44,018 a year.

A job you might not have thought would be on this list is a pharmacy technician. Researchers say there has been an increase in the number of pharmacies popping up and that means there’s a need for more people behind the counter. Their median salary comes in at $30,696 dollars a year, which is 4.5% more than last year.

Everyone has to eat right? A restaurant cook’s pay has increased by 7%. They are making an average of $29,025 a year.

A few other jobs on the list include, a recruiter, bank teller and warehouse associate.

The reason these jobs have sustained an above average pay increase is because there is a high demand right now for customer service positions.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top