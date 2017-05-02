Jimmy Kimmel reveals newborn son born has heart defect during emotional monologue

12:35 AM, May 2, 2017
Jimmy Kimmel announced Monday night during an emotional monologue that his son, who was born last week, has a congenital heart defect.

Kimmel revealed that the newborn has improved considerably, but not before some scary moments including an emergency surgery.

Kimmel announced he will be taking the week off to spend time with his family in the wake of the situation.

Watch Kimmel's emotional monologue below:

