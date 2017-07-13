Jimmy Carter admitted to Canadian hospital after suffering from dehydration

Former President Jimmy Carter became dehydrated and was admitted to a hospital in Winnipeg, Canada, on Thursday.

Habitat for Humanity CEO Jonathan Reckford said in a statement that Carter, 92, grew dehydrated after "working in the hot sun." He added that the 39th president is "okay."

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority spokesperson Anne Bennett told CNN Carter was admitted to St. Boniface Hospital. Carter is still receiving treatment but an update on his condition will be released shortly from the hospital or the Carter Center, Bennett said.

"President Carter was dehydrated working in the hot sun. President Carter told us he is okay and is being taken offsite for observation. He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building," Reckford said.

He added, "He has asked us to continue with our day."