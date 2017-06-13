Jeff Sessions denies reported third meeting with Russian officials

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has denied a reported third meeting with Russian officials during a hearing in front of the Senate intelligence committee on Tuesday.

Sessions previously denied any meetings with Russian officials under oath during his confirmation hearings earlier this year, but it was later revealed that he met twice with Russian ambassadors. Various news outlets have reported that Sessions had a third previously unreported meeting with Russian officials at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC.

Sessions denies improper contact with Russia

What's happening?

Sessions is set to testify in an open session of the Senate intelligence committee starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. The hearing comes on the heels of two canceled appearances, with Sessions citing Comey's testimony last week. Comey told the intelligence committee in a closed session that Sessions may have had a third, undisclosed interaction with Russia's ambassador to the US, according to people familiar with the briefing.

As late as Sunday, the Justice Department signaled it expected Sessions' testimony to be closed, but the final decision was up to the committee -- with the Justice Department ultimately agreeing to a public hearing. Officials said this was in an effort to show there's nothing to hide and nothing controversial about Sessions' interactions with Russian officials.

However, Sessions could invoke executive privilege during his testimony depending on "the scope of the questions," the White House suggested on Monday.

