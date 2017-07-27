Jeff Sessions says he will continue to serve as AG until President Trump says otherwise

Associated Press
2:03 PM, Jul 27, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference to announce significant law enforcement actions July 13, 2017 at the Justice Department in Washington, DC. Attorney General Jeff Sessions held the news conference to announce the 2017 health care fraud takedown. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions tells The Associated Press he'll continue to serve as long as President Donald Trump wants him to.

Sessions told AP Thursday in El Salvador that Trump has every right to find another attorney general. He says: "I serve at the pleasure of the president. I've understood that from the day I took the job.'

Sessions has been publicly berated by Trump for a week, fueling speculation that he would be fired or step down. Trump is upset that the attorney general recused himself months ago from the investigation into interactions between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.

Sessions acknowledges this hasn't been the "best week" in his relationship with Trump. But he says he and Trump have a "harmony of values and beliefs."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top