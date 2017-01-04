--> KJRH Weather Traffic All Sections Weather + 7-Day Cameras Currents Weather Photos Weather Videos Weather Alert Day Storm Shield Weather Whys Alerts Closings Traffic + Gas Traffic News News + Local State Investigations Nation/World Photos Political Problem Solvers Most Wanted DecodeDC Obits Consumer + Don't Waste Your Money ShopSmart Recalls Lottery Science/Tech Angie's List Business Consumer Reports Auto Financial Fitness Zone Sports + OU Big Al's Rant OSU TU Thunder Photos Friday Night Live Entertainment + Celebrity TV Listings Weird What's on NBC Games, Comics Calendar Right This Minute The List Laff TV Let's Ask America Life + Home and Garden Food Did You See This? Health Parent Toolkit Horoscope Pets Dr. Oz Mr. Food Recipes Healthy Heart Video + Live Video Youtube Share Videos Marketplace + Winters Dental Medical Minute Access Tulsa Banking Job Guide Crown Office Furniture Flu About Us + Contact Us Scripps Spelling Bee Staff Contests KJRH Jobs Advertise With Us Tours News Releases Our Partners Support Current 26° Cloudy 3-Day Forecast HI: 36° LO: 19° HI: 30° LO: 19° HI: 28° LO: 15° Today's Forecast Sign In + Newsletters Watch Live Download our App Contests Sign Out + Newsletters Watch Live Download our App Contests Janet Jackson welcomes a son CNN 9:10 PM, Jan 3, 2017 3 hours ago Share Article Show Caption Hide Caption Previous Next (CNN) -- Janet Jackson has given birth to a baby boy, according to a representative for the pop superstar. Jackson, 50, and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their first child, named Eissa, on Tuesday. "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," said the rep for the singer. In April, Jackson announced that she was postponing her tour amid speculation that she was pregnant. "I thought it was important that you be the first to know," she said in a video circulated to fans via social media. "My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour." Jackson then went under the radar, though she was spotted shopping in September and appeared to be pregnant in photos published by "Entertainment Tonight." The singer publicly confirmed the she was expecting in an interview with People in October. "We thank God for our blessing," she told the publication. Jackson married Qatari businessman Al Mana in 2012. CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. Share Article A Share A A A Share Article Read Full Story Inside Washington: Decode DC Blogs Where does Trump stand on pot? Opinion: What's on your list of historic events? You have no idea how much food you're wasting Around Tulsa Safe Kids Tulsa reacts to viral video BAPS names Dr. Janet Dunlop as superintendent OK again receives REAL ID extension