Jacksonville Jaguars player Dante Fowler Jr. arrested for battery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. was arrested for battery on Tuesday by police in Saint Petersburg.



Officers say at 6:30 p.m. a man walking in the Lakes apartment complex made a comment to Fowler about his driving.



Police say Fowler, 22, got out of his car and exchanged words with the man.



Authorities say moments later Fowler hit the man and knocked off his glasses when he then stepped on. Fowler then took the victim's grocery bag, which contained a bottle of liquor, and threw it in a lake.



Officers say the victim did not suffer an injury.



Police responded to the scene and arrested Fowler without incident for misdemeanor simple battery and criminal mischief.



Fowler walked out of jail at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday morning after paying a $650 bond.



Fowler was born in St. Petersburg and attended Lakewood High School where he was a two-sport star in football and track, where he competed as a shot putter.



He attended the University of Florida for two years where he played football. He earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors in 2013 and first-team All-Southeastern Conference in 2014.

The Jacksonville Jaguars issued a short statement on Twitter at 11:31 a.m. on Wednesday. They say they are aware of the situation involving Dante Fowler Jr. and they are working to gather more information. The team has been in communication with Dante.

The Jaguars drafted him with the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.