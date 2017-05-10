Is Burger King's BOGO offer a scam?

Following a class-action lawsuit filed against Burger King, the Miami Herald conducted an investigation into whether the fast food chain was deceptive during a recent buy one, get one free sales campaign.

Using a buy one, get one free coupon on Sausage Croissan’wiches, the Miami Herald paid $3.19 before tax on the order. When the newspaper returned to buy a Sausage Croissan’wich at regular menu price, it paid $2.99 before tax.

In a lawsuit filed by Maryland resident Koleta Anderson, she claimed that the restaurant jacked up the price on items purchased with a buy one, get one free coupon.

Citing court documents, the Miami Herald said receipts Anderson is using as evidence shows a variation in pricing when using the buy one, get one free coupon. For instance, Anderson used a buy one, get one free coupon on Sausage Croissan'wiches at a Forestville, Maryland location. She was charged $3.19 before tax for the items. When she returned just one minute later for a third Sausage Croissan'wich, she allegedly paid only $2.16.

She decided to do the same thing a month later in Washington, DC. There, she was charged $4.19 when using the buy one, get one free coupon, but only charged $1 for a single Sausage Croissan'wich.

Burger King did not comment to the Miami Herald involving the lawsuit.

Read the full report here.